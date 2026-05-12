First Look: Familiar face in Joe Pagac's newest mural?

TUCSON, Ariz. — When I walked up to Joe Pagac as he was painting his newest mural located at the Desert Drifter coffee at Grant Rd. and Swan Rd. in midtown, I noticed he was intently focused on crafting a man's face. Then, as I looked closer at the man he was painting, I realized and asked, 'Hey, is that you?"

VIDEO: Watch below as Joe answers the question of who is featured in his newest mural:

Pagac has now been working with the coffee company for awhile - he just completed a mural at the Oro Valley location, and last fall he finished a mural at the midtown location near Broadway Blvd. and Alvernon Way - prior to starting work on that one, he gave KGUN this exclusive first look at his creation.

"Desert Drifter is really fun to work for, because they don't really give me any direction. I can just actually paint my own stuff. So I've been getting back into painting the kind of stuff I used to paint in college, which is much more whimsical and surreal. And I'm just having a really good time," says Pagac.

Now, Pagac says his newest work at Grant and Swan should be completed in about two weeks. And as for the man featured in his new drawing, he says, "I am always around when I need a model, so that means oftentimes I use myself as a model."