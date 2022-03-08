First lady touts Intel training program in Chandler stop

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden promoted her husband’s economic agenda during a stop in Arizona.
She briefly toured one of two Intel campuses in Chandler on Monday.
The semiconductor firm has promised a massive $20 billion expansion to ramp up and modernize its chipmaking business.
The Biden administration has built a close relationship with Intel amid a global shortage of microchips that has slowed production and raised prices for a variety of goods, including cars.
Rising prices look to be a major liability for the president and Democrats in the midterm elections later this year.
