First lady touts Intel training program in Chandler stop

Associated Press
First lady Jill Biden arrives to tour an Intel facility, Monday, March 7, 2022, at Intel Corp's Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 19:09:57-05

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden promoted her husband’s economic agenda during a stop in Arizona.

She briefly toured one of two Intel campuses in Chandler on Monday.

The semiconductor firm has promised a massive $20 billion expansion to ramp up and modernize its chipmaking business.

The Biden administration has built a close relationship with Intel amid a global shortage of microchips that has slowed production and raised prices for a variety of goods, including cars.

Rising prices look to be a major liability for the president and Democrats in the midterm elections later this year.

