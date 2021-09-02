Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

First evacuated Afghan refugees in Arizona for resettlement

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Ducey to tour border with homeland secretary
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:09:31-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghan refugees to be resettled in Arizona.

Ducey said in a Tweet overnight that the group arrived Sunday night and more are on their way. The Republican governor noted the refugees were vetted through background checks. He said the U.S. must keep its promises to the people who helped the American military in Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated from their country with the end of the United States’ longest war. Many helped the U.S. military as interpreters and in other roles.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.