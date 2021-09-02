First evacuated Afghan refugees in Arizona for resettlement

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghan refugees to be resettled in Arizona.

Ducey said in a Tweet overnight that the group arrived Sunday night and more are on their way. The Republican governor noted the refugees were vetted through background checks. He said the U.S. must keep its promises to the people who helped the American military in Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated from their country with the end of the United States’ longest war. Many helped the U.S. military as interpreters and in other roles.

