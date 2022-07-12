Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

First case of probable monkeypox confirmed in Pima County

Africa Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.
Africa Monkeypox
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:26:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a Tuesday morning press conference, Pima County Health Department confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pima County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are three confirmed monkeypox cases in Arizona and 223 confirmed cases nationwide.

According to Pima County Health, symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

The condition is passed via direct, skin-to-skin contact with someone else's rash, sores or scabs. Contact with clothing or towels of infected people can also spread it, as hugging, kissing, sex or talking closely.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰