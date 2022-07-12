First case of probable monkeypox confirmed in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a Tuesday morning press conference, Pima County Health Department confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pima County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are three confirmed monkeypox cases in Arizona and 223 confirmed cases nationwide.
According to Pima County Health, symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.
The condition is passed via direct, skin-to-skin contact with someone else's rash, sores or scabs. Contact with clothing or towels of infected people can also spread it, as hugging, kissing, sex or talking closely.
