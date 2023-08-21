First Asian American dean in the College of Nursing at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first Asian American dean at the University of Arizona College of Nursing has officially started his new role.

Dr. Hyochol Ahn has been preparing over the summer to welcome students into the department this semester. Dr. Ahn has his sights set high and is ready to bring some new things to the college of nursing.

"We are going to expand our nursing enrollment by 10% this year and we will provide high tech nursing simulation education including artificial intelligence and nursing engineering technology solutions to support our students for career success," said Ahn.

As a first generation Asian American, Dr. Ahn tells KGUN9 he feels recognized and ready to serve a diverse class of nursing students.

“I feel very honored and I feel very appreciated that the University of Arizona respects diversity, equity and inclusiveness," he said.

Dr. Ahn replaces Dr. Moore, who returned to her faculty position in 2022 before retiring.