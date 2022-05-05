Watch
First annual Stars Over Sabino invites public to a three-day exploration

<p>The night sky above Corfe Castle on August 12, 2016 in Corfe Castle, United Kingdom. </p>
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:44:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemon, Coronado National Forest and Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists are partnering together to make a Stars Over Sabino happen.

Stars Over Sabino is a "three-day exploration of the natural science of Sabino Canyon by day and the starry skies above by night."

The event is open to the public for free.

It will run starting Thursday to Sunday, May 7 at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

Activities will take place such as guide-led hikes, naturalist led activities, solar telescopes, space science talks and many telescopes to enjoy the night skies.

