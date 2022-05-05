First annual Stars Over Sabino invites public to a three-day exploration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemon, Coronado National Forest and Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists are partnering together to make a Stars Over Sabino happen.

Stars Over Sabino is a "three-day exploration of the natural science of Sabino Canyon by day and the starry skies above by night."

The event is open to the public for free.

It will run starting Thursday to Sunday, May 7 at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

Activities will take place such as guide-led hikes, naturalist led activities, solar telescopes, space science talks and many telescopes to enjoy the night skies.

Join us on May 5, 6, and 7 for our first annual Stars Over Sabino Party! The event is free and for all ages.

𝗨𝗦𝗙𝗦 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮. pic.twitter.com/DPwM1uVa81 — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) April 29, 2022