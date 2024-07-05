Fireworks and fancy cars: Tucson celebrates Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson celebrated The United States’ 248th Independence Day with its traditional "A" Mountain fireworks display, Thursday night.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tucson Convention Center, filling nearly 500 parking spaces, to celebrate the Fourth of July with food trucks, a classic car show and a clear view of Tucson’s firework show.

Gilbert Ybarra, organizer of the Cruising with the Stars car show at the TCC, said he used to hold a regular car show on July 4, but went on a decade hiatus because about half of the time, the show got rained out. He decided to restart the show to bring car clubs together on a day that’s important to him.

“You know those, especially in the military, who stand their ground and protect our rights and our freedom in our country," he said "It’s something I want to do to pay tribute to them and pay homage to them.”

He said he hopes to keep doing this show every Independence Day.

A first-time participant in the show, Victor De La Cruz, said he’d also like to keep the show going in coming years. He was planning on watching the ‘A’ Mountain fireworks from the side of the road like he’d done for decades until he heard about the car show.

He usually watched with his kids, but this year he brought his youngest daughter and two of his grandchildren.

“Since before they were born, when I was with her… with the mom of my kids, we would hang out on the side of the mountain over there… sneak up there," he said. "We were going to find a spot on the road, but this is even better because everyone can hangout."