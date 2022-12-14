Firehouse Subs offers free sub with purchase for those whose names begin with 'Fa' or 'La'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches with any purchase Wednesday to those whose names start with the letters "Fa" or "La."
It's part of the sub chain's Name of the Day promotion, which grants the offer to those with a particular name each day. The promotion ends Thursday. Firehouse announces the names of the day at FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay.
The promotion is limited to one free sub per day. Customers will need to show their IDs to prove their names.
