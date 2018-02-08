Firefighters respond to plane landing issue at airport

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews responded to an unsafe gear indication on a plane landing at Tucson International Airport.

Quick response: @TucsonAirport Fire units next to a United Express jet that had unsafe gear indication on approach but landed safely. Large mutual aid response from #Tucson Fire as a precaution. @TucsonFirePIO @airportfire pic.twitter.com/upWqb0sYHU — Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) February 8, 2018

According to Tucson Fire, a United Express jet had the indication on approach but landed without incident.

A mutual aid response went to the airport as a precaution.