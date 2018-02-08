Firefighters respond to plane landing issue at airport

Phil Villarreal
11:23 AM, Feb 8, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews responded to an unsafe gear indication on a plane landing at Tucson International Airport.

According to Tucson Fire, a United Express jet had the indication on approach but landed without incident.

A mutual aid response went to the airport as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top