Firefighters rescue Sabino Canyon hikers

Joey Greaber
3:41 PM, Jun 14, 2018
3:46 PM, Jun 14, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rural Metro Firefighters rescued three people who were hiking Sabino Canyon Seven Falls Trail Thursday afternoon.

According to John Walka with RMFD, crews hiked in one mile to reach the hikers and brought them back off the trail.

All three hikers were transported to the hospital.

We urge all people hiking to avoid the afternoon heat. And bring plenty of water. Most hikers do not bring enough water and food, Walka said.

 

 

