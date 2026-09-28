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Firefighters quickly douse fire at Tucson triplex

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Tucson Fire Department
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Posted

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – A resident was displaced after a fire ignited at a Tucson triplex over the weekend, fire officials said.

On Sept. 26, at around 4 a.m., Tucson Fire Department crews were called to the 1300 block of North Jones Boulevard due to reported fire burning at a house.

TFD’s Engine 45 arrived as flames erupted from the roof of the building.

Fortunately, firefighters contained the fire to a single unit and gained the upper hand on the blaze by 4:19 a.m.

While no injuries were reported, TFD officials confirmed one resident was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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