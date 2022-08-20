Firefighters prepare for monsoon flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As monsoon continues this year, firefighters are ready to help. Northwest Fire Department brought on more staff for this weekend as southern Arizona expects more floods.

“Turn around don’t drown is going to be the safest bet,” Colt Jackson, the captain for Northwest Fire Department, said.

During monsoon, flood waters can come in a flash and leave a trail of destruction. Jackson said the water is not clean or safe, bringing along a lot of debris.

"Everything on the streets literally washes down into these washes so there can be hazardous materials, hydro carbons," he said.

But he said this is something they expect during monsoon season.

“It looks like its going to be coming back all weekend long so we are expecting to be busy the rest of the weekend," he said.

The department trains all year for these weather events and continuously updates their rescue technology like rope rescue gear and reaching devices.

"We want the training is as real as possible," he said. "we’ll try to go to CAP and our other partners and some swimming pools that way we can at least be in the water and experience a water rescue.”

If people want to protect their homes during floods like this, he recommends that people grab sandbags to place at their homes.

