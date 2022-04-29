Firefighters find dead body while responding to apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters have found a dead body while responding to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge Drive.
The Tucson Fire Department confirmed this discovery.
A spokesperson reveals firefighters found the corpse of an adult after putting out the flames.
This official adds the Tucson Police Department is currently on scene investigating the incident.
Officers ask locals to please avoid the area.
APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire in the 3000 block of E. Blacklidge. While conducting a primary search, an adult was found deceased. @Tucson_Police are on scene. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/d3vvu6uqlO— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 29, 2022
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.