Firefighters battling Pilot Fire in the Mohon Mountains, with only 5% containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 100 fire personnel are battling the Pilot Fire at the Mohon Mountains, now burning 33,834 acres with 5% containment.

Higher humidity overnight provided some relief for the firefighting crews as the fire's activity decreased.

By making use of this opportunity, the firefighters made significant progress in putting out the fire's north and northeast sides.

They also made every effort to approach SH Butte, making sure the fire line was well-anchored.

Crews continuously worked on establishing a containment line on the fire's southwest edge to stop it from spreading to Francis Creek. Given that it contains several significant assets and infrastructure as this area is very important.

Unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management was used to assess the perimeter and inside of the fire and find any remaining heat signatures. Even while there are still isolated places that are quite hot, particularly along the east side toward SH Butte, general fire activity has significantly decreased.

The firefighters are skillfully utilizing natural fire barriers, previous burn scars, and the assistance of the natural monsoon activity in their relentless pursuit to put out the fire.

An encouraging step is the start of additional logistical help to the firefighting operation. This includes the drivers in charge of delivering supplies, water, and other necessary materials to the fire line.

Travel timings reaching some parts of the fire might take up to 4 hours one way due to the difficult terrain. The drivers as well as the helicopters that deliver meals to their camps each day are supporting the hotshot and hand workers as they heroically camp out along the fire line.