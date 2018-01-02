Firefighters battle eastside brush fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire crews fought a brush fire on the eastside Tuesday morning.

Breaking: One-acre brush fire currently burning at Harrison and the Pantano Wash. Can't see it, but you can smell it! pic.twitter.com/VXW48zhpbm — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) January 2, 2018

According to Andrew Skaggs of Tucson Fire, the blaze is in the 4200 block of South Harrison.

