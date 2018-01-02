Firefighters battle eastside brush fire

Phil Villarreal
5:59 AM, Jan 2, 2018

Tucson Fire crews fought a brush fire on the eastside Tuesday morning.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire crews fought a brush fire on the eastside Tuesday morning.

According to Andrew Skaggs of Tucson Fire, the blaze is in the 4200 block of South Harrison.

