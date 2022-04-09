Fire Weather Watch issued across Southern Arizona this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) for Tucson is issuing a Fire Weather Watch in southern Arizona.
This issue covers Sunday and Monday, with low humidity and high winds expected over both days.
Tucsonans should avoid burning outdoors and letting chains drag along their trailers.
Public Infomation Officer L. T. Pratt with the Drexel Heights Fire District says, "Tossing cigarette butts out, under inflated tires, parking your vehicle on dry grass or driving where vegetation could touch the underside of your vehicle, loose chains dragging on the pavement cause sparks."
Locals should us extra caution when hiking or enjoying the outdoors.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.