Fire Weather Watch issued across Southern Arizona this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) for Tucson is issuing a Fire Weather Watch in southern Arizona.

This issue covers Sunday and Monday, with low humidity and high winds expected over both days.

Tucsonans should avoid burning outdoors and letting chains drag along their trailers.

Public Infomation Officer L. T. Pratt with the Drexel Heights Fire District says, "Tossing cigarette butts out, under inflated tires, parking your vehicle on dry grass or driving where vegetation could touch the underside of your vehicle, loose chains dragging on the pavement cause sparks."

Locals should us extra caution when hiking or enjoying the outdoors.