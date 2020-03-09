WB Prince near Oracle reopens after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - A fire near Prince and Oracle that shut down westbound Prince Monday has been cleared.

Tucson Fire crews battled a blaze near the intersection.

The call came in at 7:30 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Prince Road. Crews, including 13 units and 20 firefighters, had the blaze under control by 7:43 a.m.

Five people were displaced by the fire and will be provided a place to stay at the complex while they make other arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road reopened in the 9 a.m. hour.