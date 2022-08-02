Fire shuts down Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews battled a fire at a Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday.
BUILDING FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a fire at the Panda Express on S. 6th Avenue. Avoid the area while crews work #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 2, 2022
According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson, no one was injured in the blaze at 3398 S. Sixth Ave.
Two engines, a ladder, a rescue truck, a medic truck, a battalion chief and an engine captain responded.
No one was injured in the fire.
The restaurant will be closed Tuesday and possibly longer, the TFD said.
