Fire shuts down Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday

Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 14:46:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews battled a fire at a Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday.

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson, no one was injured in the blaze at 3398 S. Sixth Ave.

Two engines, a ladder, a rescue truck, a medic truck, a battalion chief and an engine captain responded.

No one was injured in the fire.

The restaurant will be closed Tuesday and possibly longer, the TFD said.

