Fire near Colossal Cave exit leads to delays

Everyone made it out okay
Suzanne Leyvas
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:30:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a vehicle and tractor-trailer fire near the Colossal Cave exit.

A tractor-trailer's gas tank exploded.

The explosion fully covered the semi-truck and spread to some brush on the side of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say everyone made it out okay.

The fire has been contained, and units are clearing the scene.

