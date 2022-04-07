Fire near Colossal Cave exit leads to delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a vehicle and tractor-trailer fire near the Colossal Cave exit.
A tractor-trailer's gas tank exploded.
The explosion fully covered the semi-truck and spread to some brush on the side of the highway.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say everyone made it out okay.
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound near S. Houghton Road at milepost 278: A vehicle fire is blocking the right lane.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 7, 2022
Motorists should expect delays in the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane. #AZtraffic #I10 https://t.co/UWEt0dDcQo
The fire has been contained, and units are clearing the scene.
——-
