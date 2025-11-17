Fire guts apartment on Tucson's Eastside

Tucson Fire battled a blaze at an apartment fire near Calle Altair and East Calle Alanis, Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 8:47 a.m. to find two victims outside and smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex.

The fire was on the second floor, according to a post from TFD. The layout of the apartments, side-by-side with a shared common attic, made it a challenge for crews to navigate, the post said.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments and the first was called under control by 9:12 a.m.

Two patients were transported to a local hospital. A third refused transport. Four people were displaced.