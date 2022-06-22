TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire broke out at downtown Tucson restaurant The Delta Bar & Grill Monday, June 20 just after 9 p.m., resulting in damages totaling over $3,000, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The restaurant was "forced to stay closed due to electrical [and] other structural fire damage," according to Delta chef and owner Travis Gary Peters in a social media post he shared Tuesday, June 21.

"Luckily a good Samaritan called the fire department and they responded very quickly and got the fire under control before we lost everything!," shared Peters. Tucson Police report a walk-in fridge was damaged.

Travis Gary Peters Damage at The Delta Bar and Grill, 135 S. 6th Ave.

Tucson Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set by an individual, and a suspect was caught on camera walking around the restaurant located at 135 S. 6th Ave.

Tucson Police are conducting an arson investigation but have not made an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Peters said online that the restaurant will re-open at 4 p.m on Wednesday, June 22.