TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire broke out at downtown Tucson restaurant The Delta Bar & Grill Monday, June 20 just after 9 p.m., resulting in damages totaling over $3,000, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The restaurant was "forced to stay closed due to electrical [and] other structural fire damage," according to Delta chef and owner Travis Gary Peters in a social media post he shared Tuesday, June 21.
"Luckily a good Samaritan called the fire department and they responded very quickly and got the fire under control before we lost everything!," shared Peters. Tucson Police report a walk-in fridge was damaged.
Tucson Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set by an individual, and a suspect was caught on camera walking around the restaurant located at 135 S. 6th Ave.
Tucson Police are conducting an arson investigation but have not made an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Peters said online that the restaurant will re-open at 4 p.m on Wednesday, June 22.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.