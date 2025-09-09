Fire decimates VFW Post in Three Points

Members of the VFW Post 10254 in Three Points are seeking help in rebuilding the post after it was decimated by an electrical fire on Sunday morning, Sept. 7.

"Though the walls still stand, the damage from smoke, water, and fire has left our post in dire need of repair," read the website on which the VFW is holding its online fundraiser to repair the damage.

"After the heartbreaking loss of our VFW home to a destructive fire, we are looking ahead to brighter days," the website said. "The outpouring of support from our members, neighbors, and community has been overwhelming, and we are so grateful."

The Post, located at 10111 S. Sasabe Road, was recently going through renovations, including a new look for the bar and a new office space.

According to the Three Points Fire District PIO, a crew was dispatched to the VFW at just before 7 a.m.

The first crew reported nothing showing. Upon further investigation, the building was found to be charged with smoke and showing active fire conditions, the PIO said.

The crew made entry and located the fire on the northeast side of the building. The seven units that showed up to the scene were able to save the building.

A spokesperson for the VFW Post said the fire investigator determined that the source of the fire was a faulty GFI plug.

The spokesperson said they have plenty of volunteers to help with the cleanup, and that the outreach of support from other VFW posts and the community at large has been amazing. But they are concerned that the damage from the fire will prevent them from handing out free Christmas gifts to the kids in the community this holiday season.

"For decades, this post has been more than just a building — it’s been a safe place for veterans and their families, a gathering hall for our community, and a home for countless events that honor service and sacrifice," the fund-raising website said. "Losing it means losing a hub of connection, camaraderie, and support for those who served."