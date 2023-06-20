Fire crews working on Baker Fire near Cochise County

Updated at 7:26 p.m.
AZ Forestry says the fire expanded up to 588 acres.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management responded to a wildfire 20 miles northeast of Sunsites in Cochise County.
Baker Fire is about 200 acres with no structures or infrastructure currently threatened.
A wind-driven fire is spreading quickly through heavy grass in an open field.
The fire created a large cloud of smoke, which nearby communities could see.
Eight engines and two Arizona Forestry hand teams have been sent to the fire.