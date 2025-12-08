Fire crews deal with diesel spill at Southwest gas station

More than 20 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the ground at the AM/PM at 2891 W. Valencia Road on Saturday, after a driver reportedly drove off with the fuel nozzle still attached.

According to a news release from Drexel Heights Fire District, crews constructed a dike to prevent the leak fuel from entering the sewer system. They initiated spill mitigation efforts.

Tucson Fire later provided additional absorbent material for further containment.

Pima County Wastewater was notified. Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the situation.