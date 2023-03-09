Fire crews respond to propane leak near Oracle, Lamb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews from three agencies responded to a propane leak near Oracle and Lamb Thursday.

According to Golder Ranch Fire, the leak was secured in the 1 p.m. hour.

HAZMAT UPDATE: There was a propane leak and it has been secured by units on scene.



Fire crews are wrapping up but please continue to avoid the area until all units clear out. pic.twitter.com/y8awB8mGbv — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) March 9, 2023

Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire assisted Golder Ranch on the call at Tractor Supply Co., 15884 N. Oracle Road.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

