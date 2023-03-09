Watch Now
Fire crews respond to propane leak near Oracle, Lamb

Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 15:43:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews from three agencies responded to a propane leak near Oracle and Lamb Thursday.

According to Golder Ranch Fire, the leak was secured in the 1 p.m. hour.

Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire assisted Golder Ranch on the call at Tractor Supply Co., 15884 N. Oracle Road.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

