Fire crews respond to propane leak near Oracle, Lamb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews from three agencies responded to a propane leak near Oracle and Lamb Thursday.
According to Golder Ranch Fire, the leak was secured in the 1 p.m. hour.
HAZMAT UPDATE: There was a propane leak and it has been secured by units on scene.— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) March 9, 2023
Fire crews are wrapping up but please continue to avoid the area until all units clear out. pic.twitter.com/y8awB8mGbv
Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire assisted Golder Ranch on the call at Tractor Supply Co., 15884 N. Oracle Road.
The store was evacuated as a precaution.
