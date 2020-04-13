Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews put out blaze inside Amazon warehouse in Phoenix

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out inside an Amazon warehouse in south Phoenix.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 12:10:22-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out inside an Amazon warehouse in south Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say the blaze was reported around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Amazon fulfillment center near 50th Avenue and Buckeye. Upon their arrival, fire crews already observed workers in the middle of evacuating.

Firefighters found numerous plastic carts on the facility’s second floor were on fire. They immediately put it out and contained it from spreading to other items.

No injuries were reported. The second floor sustained water damage that made its way to the first floor. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.