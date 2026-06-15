Fire crews battle two wildfires in Cochise County over the weekend

Fire crews battled two wildfires in Cochise County over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Peterson Fire, on the western boundary of Fort Huachuca, had reached 20 acres. Fire crews worked throughout the day to successfully stop the forward progress at 3:55 p.m.

It was declared 100% contained by the US Forest Service, via social media, by 4:34 p.m.

The North Fire was reported early Sunday, when smoke was reported Saturday on the north side of Horseshoe Canyon, in the Chiricahua Mountains.

Fire crews responded with air and ground support, according to the US Forest Service.

They remained on the fire through the night, contending with "extremely rough and rugged" terrain, according to the post.

By Sunday afternoon, the fire had been 80% contained, as crews built containment lines and stopped forward progress at 42 acres.