Fire crews battle trailer blaze near Pima Air & Space Museum

Tucson Fire responded to the call of a large vehicle fire at 3:06 p.m. Thursday near the Pima Air & Space Museum.

According to a social media post from TFD, crews were delayed initially by a train, but arrived ten minutes after the initial call.

Fire crews arrived to find two travel trailers, and one on fire. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another nearby travel trailer.

The fire was under control by 3:55 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.