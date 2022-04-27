Fire crews battle morning flare up in Bisbee's Locklin Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the morning, fire crews in Bisbee battled a flare up in the Locklin Fire. While the evacuation has been lifted, fire officials said residents should be ready to leave their homes if the fire grows.

The fire is 30% contained and burned 106 acres. Residents in Bisbee like Danielle Bouchever said the town is used to fires like this.

"The City of Bisbee is at high risk for fires especially wildfires," she said. "Because it’s an antique town so the buildings are kind of desiccated and older, many of them not up to code so we really run the risk outside the city as well as inside the city."

She said she's been able to make sure her house doesn't have anything that can easily catch fire.

"So we’ve fire-wised our property so there aren’t any trees near the house, the branches are cut before they reach the house," she said. "Our gutters are clear we have gravel on the ground around the house and we have very few grasses.”

----

