Fire breaks out in downtown Nogales, spreading to other buildings

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire broke out in downtown Nogales spreading to two more buildings and causing extensive damage.

The Nogales Fire Department says it first heard about the fire at 248 N. Morley Ave. Monday afternoon.

Battalion Chief 302 Jeff Polcari told KGUN 9 firefighters got there shortly after 1 p.m. to find a "heavy fire" coming from the first building.

Rio Rico and Tubac fire departments responded to help.

Chief Polcari confirms firefighters got the flames under control around 5:30 p.m.

The fire is currently under investigation, though investigators have not found any signs of arson.

No injuries were reported from the three buildings burnt. An unknown amount of merchandise was also lost.