Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.

The Tucson Police Department told KGUN 9 it all started Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m.

Apparently, flames coming from a patient's room threatened the hospital.

Officers confirm nearby rooms were evacuated, and no one was hurt.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The Tucson Fire Department has also joined the investigation.