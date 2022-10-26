Watch Now
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell

Currently under investigation
Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 14:08:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.

The Tucson Police Department told KGUN 9 it all started Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m.

Apparently, flames coming from a patient's room threatened the hospital.

Officers confirm nearby rooms were evacuated, and no one was hurt.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The Tucson Fire Department has also joined the investigation.

