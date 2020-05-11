Menu

Fire at Tucson Amazon Fulfillment Center prompts evacuation

Posted at 11:40 AM, May 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Kolb Monday morning.

According to a tweet from TFD, a cardboard compactor caught fire, causing the facility to evacuate.

Clean up is underway of the burned materials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

