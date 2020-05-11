Fire at Tucson Amazon Fulfillment Center prompts evacuation

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Kolb Monday morning.
According to a tweet from TFD, a cardboard compactor caught fire, causing the facility to evacuate.
Clean up is underway of the burned materials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#TucsonFire is at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on S. Kolb - a cardboard compactor fire this morning evacuated the facility 🔥 Clean up is underway of burned materials, fire investigator is on scene #TFD #safety— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2020