Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire at scrap metal pile on Southeast side challenges TFD

tireFire.jpg
Tucson Fire Department
tireFire.jpg
Posted

Tucson Fire crews battled a metal scrap pile fire on a property adjacent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from TFD, multiple crews were dispatched to the fire at 6581 E. Drexel Road at 12:43 p.m.

They took on the fire with a deck gun and an aerial master stream. D-M Fire sent its ladder truck to attack the fire from the north side, the post said.

The biggest challenge was hydrant access, the post said. a backhoe was used to unearth hotspots in the pile.

The fire was called under control at 2:12 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire was accidental, the post said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism