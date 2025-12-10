Fire at scrap metal pile on Southeast side challenges TFD

Tucson Fire crews battled a metal scrap pile fire on a property adjacent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a social media post from TFD, multiple crews were dispatched to the fire at 6581 E. Drexel Road at 12:43 p.m.
They took on the fire with a deck gun and an aerial master stream. D-M Fire sent its ladder truck to attack the fire from the north side, the post said.
The biggest challenge was hydrant access, the post said. a backhoe was used to unearth hotspots in the pile.
The fire was called under control at 2:12 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The fire was accidental, the post said.