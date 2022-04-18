Fire at recycling plant fills skies with smoke, restricts travel on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is assisting Rural Metro firefighters with a 2-alarm fire on the east side of Tucson.

A plume of black smoke can be seen for miles.

The Rural Metro Fire Department confirms a fire started at the back of UCC Recycling, spreading to the rest of the facility.

KGUN 9 has a crew attending the scene at the 59th Block of South Belvedere.

UPDATE: Smoke from the fire is now affecting visibility near Valencia Road. Please slow down and use caution.#Aztraffic #Tucson https://t.co/9yDGpJr4PF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2022

#TucsonFire has been called in to assist Rural Metro with this 2 alarm fire 🚨 Will significantly impact travel along I-10, avoid the area https://t.co/vifmrYX9TO — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 18, 2022

Fire: 4600 block of E TAZARV ST pic.twitter.com/dcbKt6NEQb — Tucson Community Alert (@AlertingTucson) April 18, 2022