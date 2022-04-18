Watch
Fire at recycling plant fills skies with smoke, restricts travel on I-10

Posted: 4:12 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Updated: 2022-04-18 19:43:55-04
Chris McDowell captured this video of a 2-alarm fire on Tucson's east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is assisting Rural Metro firefighters with a 2-alarm fire on the east side of Tucson.

A plume of black smoke can be seen for miles.

The Rural Metro Fire Department confirms a fire started at the back of UCC Recycling, spreading to the rest of the facility.

KGUN 9 has a crew attending the scene at the 59th Block of South Belvedere.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 and kgun9.com for more information as it becomes available.

