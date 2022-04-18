Fire at recycling plant fills skies with smoke, restricts travel on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is assisting Rural Metro firefighters with a 2-alarm fire on the east side of Tucson.
A plume of black smoke can be seen for miles.
The Rural Metro Fire Department confirms a fire started at the back of UCC Recycling, spreading to the rest of the facility.
KGUN 9 has a crew attending the scene at the 59th Block of South Belvedere.
This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 and kgun9.com for more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: Smoke from the fire is now affecting visibility near Valencia Road. Please slow down and use caution.#Aztraffic #Tucson https://t.co/9yDGpJr4PF— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2022
#TucsonFire has been called in to assist Rural Metro with this 2 alarm fire 🚨 Will significantly impact travel along I-10, avoid the area https://t.co/vifmrYX9TO— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 18, 2022
Fire: 4600 block of E TAZARV ST pic.twitter.com/dcbKt6NEQb— Tucson Community Alert (@AlertingTucson) April 18, 2022
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.