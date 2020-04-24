Fire alarm prompts evacuation of Phoenix airport's tower

PHOENIX (AP) — A fire alarm prompted the evacuation of the building housing the control tower of Phoenix’ Sky Harbor International Airport and resulted in a regional control center directing the airport’s air traffic for about two hours Friday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said several flights headed to Phoenix were diverted to other cities while flights to Phoenix delayed takeoffs from other cities“for a short time.”

Kenitzer said the alarm sounded shortly before 6 a.m. and that tower operations returned to normal after people were allowed back in the building by 8 a.m.

Kenitzer said the FAA’s air route traffic control center in Albuquerque oversaw airspace operations in Phoenix in the meantime. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

