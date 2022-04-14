Finding a lost dog, best way to reunite a pet with their owner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center advises the public that if they find a lost dog to not take it to the nearest shelter.

It is easier and faster to look for the owner in the area you found the pet.

According to a study done by PACC, 63% of pets that were lost in 2019 to 2021- were found a few streets or even houses away from their home.

PACC does have a group of volunteers that are strictly dedicated to helping reunite pets with their owners.

You would think the right thing to do is to immediately take the animal to PACC to help you reunited the pet with it's owner, but if the pet is still there after three days they put the dog in adoption.

There is a three day holding period before they are legally required to be up for adoption.

If the pet is adopted there's no grantee the pet will ever be reunited with his original owners.

