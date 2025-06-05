Find your next pet in Marana with the dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Sandy is a 4-year-old tabby-calico cat with a white chest. She got adopted as a kitten, but somehow got lost, and lived on the streets for about a year before she got scooped up again. She's very grateful to be back in society, because she's very affectionate and curious, and loves being loved!

- Mickey is a 6-month-old tuxedo cat. He came into the rescue very shy, but he's growing into his own and he's doing wonderfully! He's very loving, loves to be around other cats, and really can't get enough attention.

- Cheesecake is a 1-year-old white and tan wirehaired terrier mix. He's a super friendly guy, who's very smart, and is quickly learning all sorts of commands. He walks really well on a leash, and loves humans, but he would probably do best as the only dog in your home.

- Margot is a 3-year-old Shar Pei mix. This sweet girl was found living out in some wetlands, very emaciated, and dealing with some fur and hair conditions. But she's been nursed back to health, and her hair is growing back! She's a little cautious at first, but she warms up quickly to people, and with the proper introduction, she'll be able to connect with other animals too.

