Find your next pet at PACC: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Crawford is a 1-year-old tan pitbull mix. This sweet boy is very easy-going, and friendly as can be. He's super friendly with people, and loves just kind of hanging out. At the same time, he's also curious and playful, and has a great puppy side. For some reason, he has been in the shelter since January, which is an absolutely shocking, because he'll do well in just about any home!

- Hunter is a 5-year-old white lab mix. He is a super polite gentleman, who has an impressive ability to know when to perform! He's very easy-going and calm, and loves to go with the flow. For some reason he has also been at PACC for a long time, but he is well trained and ready to find his forever home!

- Meezers is a 12-year-old Siamese mix cat. She's a beautiful girl with the personality to match! She's very affectionate, and really just wants to be loved. She's in great health, but does need a special diet for her kidneys. She did really well in a foster home recently, and will come right up to you to ask for love.

- Marvel is a 5-year-old black and white tuxedo cat. This sweet boy is really gentle and polite, and loves a good ear scratch. He's curious and playful, and likes to know what's going on around him. He can't wait to be loved in his forever home!

