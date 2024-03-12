Find out what Tucson hotspots made the Monopoly: Tucson Edition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of the popular board game Monopoly now have a Tucson version to enjoy.

Top Trumps USA's new Monopoly: Tucson Edition is now available in stores and online. The game features the same rules as the original Monopoly, but is based around some of Tucson's iconic landmarks and destinations.

From some of Tucson's most beautiful nature spots like Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls, to historic destinations like Hotel Congress and The Loft, there's something for everyone in the Old Pueblo.

Top Trumps USA Monopoly: Tucson Edition game board

The game board was unveiled at Hotel Congress on Saturday March 9; staff painted the board game squares around the hotel's plaza in celebration of the game's release.

Monopoly: Tucson Edition can be found both in local stores around the city and online.