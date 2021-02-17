Financial windfall for Arizona public schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A financial windfall is coming for some Arizona public schools to help students who are struggling during the pandemic.

The federal government is releasing millions of dollars for education relief and recovery efforts.

Tucson Unified School District is receiving more than $76 million.

In comparison, Sunnyside USD is getting $23 million.

KGUN 9 has learned the funding formula favors Title one schools and districts. Those schools serve a high percentage of low-income families.

Tucson Unified's allotment is about $26,000,000 more than what they were expecting.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the money will help boost academic support and safety measures.

"Yes we're going to use it for face shields and masks and plexiglass and technology and instructional software," Dr. Trujillo said. "And now you get to use it for academic recovery and that previously that was not allowed int the first round of the Cares Act."

Non-title one districts are receiving less money than their title one counterparts.

Along with public districts charter schools are also receiving a share of the funding.