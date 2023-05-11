Final phase of ADOT SR 77 repaving project to begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the final phase of the SR 77 repaving project — stretching from Tucson to Oro Valley — will begin on Sunday, May 14.

ADOT says crews will begin replacing around 3 miles of worn pavement between Ina Road and the Rillito River Bridge, just south of River Road.

Work is expected to last through July — during that time, drivers can expect crews to be conducting repair efforts betweeen 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday night. ADOT notes that Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend are exceptions.

Arizona Department of Transportation Impacted are for final phase of ADOT SR 77 project

Crews will begin by focusing on southbound SR 77 at Ina Road and move south one lane at a time. Once they reach the Rillito River Bridge, work will begin on the northbound lanes. ADOT says motorists should expect an uneven driving surface and reduced speed limits.