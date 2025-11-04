Final day to drop-off ballot for Nov. 4 election

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — It’s Election Day in Pima County, where voters are deciding on issues involving the City of Tucson and three local school districts.

For the City of Tucson, voters in Wards 3, 5 and 6 are choosing their City Council representatives.

However, no in-person polling places are open today, and all voting is being done through mail-in ballots.

Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove said voters are allowed to drop off ballots for members of their household or for people they care for. “Statute does allow individuals to drop off ballots for household members or if they're a caretaker.”

If you never received your mail-in ballot, there’s still time to make your vote count. You can get a replacement ballot.

Ballots can be dropped off at designated locations across the county until 7 p.m. tonight. A full list of drop-off sites is available.

As of Friday, Hargrove confirmed about 73,441 early mail-in ballots had already been returned.

In 2023, the consolidated election saw a 32.32% voter turnout, compared to 78.28% turnout in last year’s 2024 general election.

Running vote-by-mail elections also helps save money for participating jurisdictions. “it's less expensive. So anytime we run an election for a jurisdiction, they have to pay for that election. And so if it's an election where we have polling places open on election day, it's more expensive," Hargrove explains.

Each city or school district pays a set fee approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Vote-by-mail elections cost about $2.50 per registered voter, while elections with in-person polling places cost about $5.00 per voter, according to Hargrove.

Check your ballot status by logging into the voter dashboard.