Film Tucson expects uptick in productions soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Filmmaking in Tucson, especially in the western genre, has been a boon to the Southern Arizona area economy for decades.

But COVID, plus the recent actors' and writers' strikes, have negatively impacted movie and productions in our area.

That could soon be changing though, as I found out today from Film Tucson Director Peter Catalanotte, who is sounding more optimistic these days about filmmaking returning to the region.



"We've been having some conversations with some streaming channels. We think things in 2025 are really going to pick up in a big way," said Catalanotte.



With COVID and several Hollywood strikes now behind them, Film Tucson is ready to help get things moving. Catalanotte says filmmaking generates between $9 million to $12 million worth of economic impact annually to the Tucson region. That figure includes hotels, restaurants and crews for the productions.

"Our local crew will get working again and that's number one for us, that's very important," Catalanotte said.

I checked with several Tucson area filming locations who also say business is expected to pick up. Places like Gammons Gulch and Harker's Movie Set have seen small independent films using their location.

"Tucson's made for the indie world, we're kind of perfect for that," Catalanotte tells me. "It gets us geared up for when the major things come back."

I also checked with Mescal Movie Set southeast of Tucson, in Cochise County. Director of Media Mark Sankey tells me Mescal has four projects set for the fall—along with 30 pending projects for next year.



That includes a major project this fall with a big name director.

"It's a feature film directed by Alex Cox, the British director who made 'Sid and Nancy' and 'Repo Man.' This will be the second feature he's made, third feature he's made in Tucson. So, we're excited to have him back out here," Catalanotte said.

Catalanotte tells me movie studios continue to call Film Tucson inquiring about the Arizona Motion Picture Production tax rebate. Those rebates can be worth up to up to $125 million.