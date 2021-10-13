Film Fest Tucson goes Hybrid for 2021 Event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Film Fest Tucson is getting ready to kick off in the Old Pueblo October 14th and run through October 17th. The festival will feature both in-person and virtual events for filmmakers and audiences.

According to the event's website, programming includes both short and feature-length narrative and documentary films that have been selected for their quality, timeliness and subject matter.

While streaming passes are sold out, there are free, in-person outdoor screenings that will be offered. Both Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16, there will be a total of six films offered. You can check the schedule of show times, here.

For other, upcoming events click here.

----

