Fill up and save big: Circle K offering major discount on gas at select locations Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With gas prices rising across Arizona, Circle K is helping ease drivers' pain at the pump.

For a limited time on Thursday, March 14, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon at select locations around Tucson. This special deal will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who join Circle K's reward program — 'Inner Circle' — will get an additional 25 cents off their first five fill-ups.

Circle K VP of Regional Operations, Grand Canyon Business Unit Morten Jensen spoke on the importance of deals like these.

"We are always looking for ways to make our customer’s day a bit easier and feel lucky to be able to celebrate our customers with Fuel Pop-Ups,” Jensen said.

Those interested can find a list of participating locations here. KGUN 9 spoke with an employee at the Circle K near Broadway Blvd. and Pantano Rd. who confirmed that location is part of the special.

According to the latest data from Triple A, the average gas price in Tucson currently stands at about $3.59 per gallon. For reference, the average gallon in Tuscon a month ago was $3.07 per gallon.