Fighter jet crashes west of Phoenix, pilot ejects to safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A contracted Mirage F1 fighter aircraft crashed just after 11 a.m. Thursday, with the pilot ejecting to safety.

The U.S. Air Force confirms the fighter jet flew out of Luke Air Force Base, crashing 15 miles northwest of the base in empty land.

"Our Airmen and partners are our most important resource and we are committed to conducting our mission to train the world's greatest pilots as safely as possible," shared Brigadier General Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander.

The U.S. Air Force adds that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Brig. Gen. Kreuder added, "... I'm grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries."

Support teams from the air base's fire department, explosive ordnance disposal unit, and security forces squadron responded to the scene with help from the Buckeye Police Department.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

