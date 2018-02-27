Fifth victim dies from Grand Canyon helicopter crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Clark County coroner in Las Vegas has confirmed the death of a fifth victim from injuries suffered in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon earlier this month.



The coroner's office said Monday 29-year-old Ellie Milward died on Sunday at University Medical Center.



The British tourist had been in critical condition since the crash on Feb. 10. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died earlier from injuries suffered in the same crash.



They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon on Feb. 10. Three of Udall's friends also died - Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 32.



The 42-year-old pilot, Scott Booth, and another passenger survived.