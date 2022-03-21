Fiesta Sahuarita returning to Anamax Park after a two-year hiatus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The town of Sahuarita is hosting its signature event celebrating the desert region's unique culture and history.

Fiesta Sauharita returns after a two-year hiatus to Anamax Park Saturday, March 23 from 2-8 p.m.

Over 90 vendors and family-friendly activities are planned for the celebration:



Live music

Food trucks

Roller skating rink

Beer and wine garden

Water and carnival activities

"We’re really excited to have Fiesta Sahuarita back in action," shared Mayor Tom Murphy. "Events like these are such an important part of who we are as a town. They bring us together in a spirit of camaraderie and joy. I’m looking forward to seeing what our hard-working town staff have put together this year."

This year's theme is “A Party in the Desert—Celebrating our Unique Culture and History.”

Booths reservations are available at $50 each, with varying sponsorship opportunities starting at $250.

Besides food, the event is free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in volunteering, reserving a booth or sponsoring the 'fiesta' may visit SahuaritaAZ.gov for more information.