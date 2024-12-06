Field trip to the future: Arts non-profit Act One helps bring immersive VR experience to local students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The bell rang signaling the start of class, right at 9:30 a.m.

"Today is going to be a special day," said Brenda Boehler, a history teacher at Cholla High School.

Special because of a unique field trip that took her students far beyond the classroom, without ever leaving campus.

Equipped with virtual reality headsets provided by Act One, a nonprofit dedicated to arts access, students immersed themselves in Indigenous culture through the innovative Arts Immersion™ program.

“It was really cool when I saw it,” said junior Rylen Ensminger. “It felt like I was actually sitting right there listening to the guy talk about his culture.”

Ensminger’s experience is part of Act One’s effort to bring arts education to Title I schools across Arizona at no cost.

Since 2021, nearly 18,000 students have participated in this VR program, which focuses on Indigenous art and storytelling.

Vincent Barajas, a sophomore at Cholla, described his initial reaction to the VR experience as “crazy."

“I’ve never done anything like this before” he said.

He was especially impressed by a scene where an artist boiled natural materials to create his own dyes.

“It’s amazing to see someone in the middle of nowhere making something beautiful with so little,” Barajas said.

The program’s Season 2, titled Weaving Our Story, highlights artists such as Tyrrell Tapaha, a Diné weaver and sheepherder, who shares how his craft is intertwined with his cultural heritage.

Students witnessed the artist’s work in a fully immersive environment. “I found myself always looking around to see the little details, like the tools he was using,” Ensminger said.

Boehler, a history teacher, believes the VR field trips make history more tangible for her students.

“History is the story of people, and art helps humanize that story,” she explained. Boehler noted that the experience made one student walk taller after seeing his cultural heritage represented.

Sophie Armstrong, a VR specialist with Act One, emphasized the importance of accessibility.

“Schools don’t get a lot of funding for field trips, so this is a nice alternative,” she said.

The VR field trips provide an opportunity for students who may not otherwise experience the arts.

For many students, like Barajas, the experience was eye-opening.

“I’m going to tell my friends they really missed out,” he said. “I hope they get to do it next year.”

The program not only introduces students to art but also inspires them to think creatively.

As Ensminger said: “It connected what I’ve been learning in history class to something real and alive.”