Few colleges track suicides, despite prevention investments

BOSTON (AP) - An Associated Press analysis has found nearly half of the nation's largest public universities don't track suicides among their students despite making investments in prevention.

Documents obtained through public records requests show about 40 of the 100 largest universities track suicides.

Prevention advocates say the lack of information makes it impossible for schools to measure success and find trends that can be used to save lives.

Tabulating student suicides comes with its own set of challenges and problems. But the issue has come to the fore at a time of surging demand for mental-health services on campuses.

Advocates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington have pushed for better data collection at colleges, but it has not been written into law.